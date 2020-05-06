Orofino City Council members approved an easement request from Tek-Hut Inc., at the regular meeting April 28, which was conducted telephonically via WEBEX.
Tek-Hut is currently working on a project to bring high speed connectivity fiber optic lines from Timberline High School to the Orofino Elementary School. The project will allow Timberline High School and the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce to have a limitless high-speed connection.
The project is hoped to be completed by June 30, 2020.
Other communication
The City of Orofino was notified by Idaho County Airport in Grangeville, of the temporary interruption in use of the airport for fixed wing aircraft, as rehabilitative work is done on their runways. A start date has yet to be announced. Airport Manager, Michael Cook said he would announce a date as soon as it has been determined.
The Pavement Rehabilitation project will take place over an anticipated nine consecutive days for initial work and then another two days for final paint application later in the summer. The airport will be re-opened after the first initial nine days of work is complete.
City Administrator Rick Laam stated that the use of Orofino Municipal Airport should raise considerably during the span of the project.
The agenda indicated an executive session pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206 was held prior to the meeting.
Departmental reports
Administrator Laam told the council this would be his last council meeting as administrator. Beginning this next week, Laam will be entering retirement, working 19 hours a week. “Thank you.”
Other news from Laam included a bill recently passed which could help secure funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to use toward airport projects as the city deems necessary toward airport operations and improvements.. The money comes from the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, It is a 2.2 trillion dollar fiscal stimulus bill to offset the losses suffered during the pandemic. The application was submitted April 28.
Treasurer Donna Wilson submitted the Revenue vs. Expenditure reports ending December of 2019, January, February, and March of 2020, and the Clearwater County Tax Recap report, and the Treasurer’s Quarterly Financial report First Quarter ending December 2019, and the Treasurer’s Quarterly Financial Report Second Quarterly ending March 2020.
Building Official Todd Perry reported he was busy on a day to day basis, keeping up with work to be done.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller informed the council that his department was also returning to work on seasonal mowing and would be opening up the parks May 1. Council members discussed what needed to be done to make visitors aware that the playground equipment and park bathrooms were not disinfected on a daily basis. Miller said that he would check with the governor’s office for specific directions for re-opening parks.
Since the council meeting that evening, it was recommended that signs be posted for those parks opened, making patrons aware that the city is not disinfecting the grounds and to continue to encourage use the use of caution and proper hygiene.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson stated he didn’t have much to report this week, however there seemed to be a lot of confusion on relaxing isolation orders for Covid-19. Boise has released information regarding the four stages of re-opening Idaho and can be found at rebound.idaho.gov. “It’s important to pay attention,” said Wilson, “as changes occur frequently. Our businesses need to get going or they’ll be in trouble. But we need to stay safe.”
Much depends on how rigorously the recommended protocols are followed once the country starts to come out of isolation.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin announced that the roofing project at the wastewater plant was completed. As of May 1, “Operations will return as usual,” Martin said his department was returning to full eight hour shifts.
Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt notified council members that the city will be issuing burn permits until May 15, this year. Hoyt said the deadline may be extended, but it hasn’t been confirmed. Please use care!
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the Regular Council meeting held April 14, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll ending April 25.
Upcoming meetings
The next Council work session will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020; The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the above noticed meeting should contact the City of Orofino five days prior to the meeting at 217 First Street, Orofino, Idaho or call 476-4725.
