According to an Idaho State Police (ISP) report, on Tuesday, July 30, at 3:18 p.m., the ISP responded to a report of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on US Highway 12 milepost 64, near Kamiah.
According to the report, a 2001 Acura CL passenger car driven by Wayne Hodges, 22, of Orofino, was traveling eastbound when he crossed left of center, almost striking a first motorcyclist, then struck another motorcycle head on. The motorcycle that was struck was a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Joe Armstrong, 76, of Dufur, OR.
Subsequently, a 2011 Dodge 3500 pickup pulling a utility trailer driven by Thomas Wishard, 52, of Longview, WA, crashed into stationary farm equipment off the side of the road to avoid the initial collision.
Hodges was transported by ground ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, then transported by air ambulance to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Armstrong was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. Wishard was not injured, and was wearing a seatbelt.
The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours. Next of kin for Armstrong have been notified. The investigation continues.
