Father Sipho Mathabela of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, will be moving to Soda Springs at the end of June. A native of Swaziland, but most recently from St. Angel Abbey in St. Benedict, OR, where he served eight years. Father Sipho arrived in January of 2010, to serve as the Parochial Vicar assisting Monsignor King, who passed away later that year. Father Sipho took on all the leadership responsibilities of St. Theresa’s in Orofino, as well as St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Kamiah. Since then, he includes the Our Lady of Woodlands Chapel in Pierce, which has been restored and rejuvenated recently and reopened in the spring of 2019.
He says mass for the Cadets at the Academy in Pierce, provides holiday meals and makes regular visits to the prison and State Hospital North, and still finds time to make home and hospital visits as the situation calls. “And don’t forget,” he adds, “there’s Rotary in Orofino on Fridays and Kiwanas in Kamiah on Thursdays! I do that to mingle and to find out what is going on.”
A priest from Nigeria is anticipated to arrive in the near future. However, Father Sipho wasn’t willing to reveal more just yet, as it hasn’t been confirmed. He hopes for a chance to show his successor around and introduce him to the community before he leaves, for a smoother transition. If not, he said his congregation know what needs to be done in the interim, and they would be sure to help him settle in. Of this, he was certain.
Challenges
“There were many challenges when I first arrived. Due to his health, Monsignor King wasn’t able to provide those same introductions, so I had to reach out. People didn’t know me, there were complaints that they couldn’t understand me. They didn’t know if I was capable of doing the job I was sent to do, and secondly, they were afraid of change. They didn’t know what I might do. Nobody likes change,” he said. “I had to work around that day and night, but I didn’t give up. It made me more determined to stay. People view you from the outside, fortunately my degrees were all from America, to include a Theology Degree in Eschatology, a Master of Divinity from St. Angel Abbey, and later a Masters in Psychology from the University of Phoenix. I think they understand me now. We have a mutual respect. I think the parish was challenged, and over time we have learned to walk and work together. I’ve been very grateful here.”
Goals
“Our future, the church’s future, lies in the hands of our children. Our churches are filled with the elderly, who do everything. What are our children supposed to do? They certainly won’t take this job when they are older! They won’t want it anymore. They must be given the opportunity to participate now. The cadets as well, they help me, they know what to do. They need to participate, I want the children to feel at home.
“People need to be empowered, male and female. Once empowered they can run the church. They all know my expectations. They do their job and I do mine.”
Father Sipho’s other goal was to bring the village together in faith, beginning with the pastors and preachers, to see how they could better support each other and the community. Congregations from the Catholic, the Lutheran, and the Methodist churches join to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners, as well as the Last Supper as one people. He said he was delighted when the LDS congregation also asked to participate.
“This year has been different due to the pandemic, as far as gatherings. It has been a difficult time for many. But our obligations never end. We watch over our neighbors and never turn away from a plea for help. I listen, I don’t judge. People come from all denominations and all walks of life for assistance, it makes no difference. If you knock on this door, I will find help”
Leaving behind a legacy
“I have a surprise for the parishioners in the Little Flower Room, they haven’t seen it yet,” shared Father Sipho, who could hardly wait to show me.
“Through the contributions of many people, this has been made possible. I instantly noticed new tables, new flooring, and the new tablecloths are anticipated imminently. Also updated was the older television with a new, larger, flat screen TV. “We usually have televised programs over Advent and Lent, which the seniors said they couldn’t hear, I hope we found a solution for that.” The room is also available for other purposes. The tables are larger and weigh half of what the old tables weighed, making it easier to move them around.
“The Coronavirus did me a very big job (favor),” acknowledged Father Sipho. “Nobody was here, so I could hire the help to do the floors and bring in the tables.
New challenges
“Not that it worries me, but I don’t believe there are any black people in Soda Springs. I was told I could find some in Pocatello. I expect the challenges there will be greater than I found here, but I am well experienced with facing challenges. I have my umbrella, and I have my boots, and I look forward to helping brand cows,” he says with a grin. “I will walk into town, visiting with people to find out where the Catholics are hiding. I will tell them it’s time to come home, it’s supper time.”
