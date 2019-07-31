It’s only 51 days until the doors will be open at the Exhibit Building in the Orofino City Park and members of our community will be decorating their reserved fair booth to advertise a business, special event, organization, hobby and so much more.
The 2019 Clearwater County Fair Book will be included in next week’s (Aug. 7) issue of the Clearwater Tribune. The Fair Book contains information about events scheduled throughout Fair weekend, 4-H rules and leader information, as well information about entering items which will be judged and seen by many people during the Fair weekend.
If you would like to reserve a fair booth, please contact Cynthia Hedden at 208-476-3234, ASAP.
Several sizes of booths are available – shallow walk-in, deep walk-in, shelf, several double booths and most have a power outlet. Don’t wait until you find it’s too late to get a booth. The cost of renting a booth is very reasonable.
It’s never too early to start making plans for the Clearwater County Fair and Orofino Lumberjack Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.