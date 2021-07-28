The 73rd Clearwater County Fair dates are September 16, 17, 18 & 19 and this year’s theme is “Sweet Delights & Carnival Lights”.
The Clearwater County Fair Book will be available August 4 as an insert in the Clearwater Tribune and will be available at businesses throughout Clearwater County. The Fair Book has information for entering items for judging as well as information on when to enter and when judging will be done, schedules of events held during the Fair, and lots of 4-H information about all of the activities for 4-H members and their projects.
It’s time to reserve a booth in the Exhibit Building during the Fair. Several sizes of booths are available—shallow walk-in, deep walk-in, shelf and several double booths—and most booths have a power outlet.
The cost of renting a booth is very reasonable. If you are interested in reserving a booth or would like more information, please contact Cynthia Hedden at 208-476-3234 as soon as possible. The annual Open Class Horse Show will be held the weekend of August 14 & 15 at the Horse Arena in the Orofino City Park. There will be classes for beginning skill levels as well as for more experienced show people and observers are always welcome to attend for viewing pleasure. Sharon McHone is the Open Class Horse Show superintendent.
Start making plans for that one week in September when the City Park is full of fun things to see and do. And, it’s never too early to start thinking about entering items for judging with the possibility of blue, red or white ribbons.
