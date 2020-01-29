Do you find it difficult to get in to see your doctor between the regular 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. hours? Aside from their Saturday Walk-In clinic, open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics now offers extended clinic hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Mark Ackerman, PA, started with Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics in September of 2019 and sees patients at the Orofino Health Center Monday – Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. allowing significant increased access for patients.
Ackerman spent the last 18 years working at the ER at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mark’s father lives in Orofino and he was looking for a way to spend some more time with him. Between that and the “impressive and high quality of care that is given to patients throughout all of Clearwater Valley Hospital’s facilities,” says Ackerman, “CVHC is just the right fit for me.”
Mark enjoys seeing a variety of different patients with different medical needs. It is this variety of complex problem solving and patient care that feeds into Mark’s high capacity for hard work. In his past, Mark has worked as a basketball coach and a strength and conditioning coach at the collegiate level. When Mark isn’t seeing patients in his practice you will most likely find him spending time with his family, working on his jump shot, or in the outdoors hunting, camping, backpacking or skiing. To be seen by Mark you can call 208-476-5777 to set up an appointment, or, walk-in between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
