Go back in time on Friday, Dec. 6, to a stable in Bethlehem where the baby Jesus was born on that first Christmas day. The scene is complete with Mary and Joseph, the baby Jesus, angels, shepherds, wise men and even a few live animals.
You won’t really be back in Bethlehem, but the atmosphere will feel like you are really there, at least for a few minutes, while you partake of the spirit of the season at the annual Live Nativity scene at the Orofino City Park during the Annual Christmas Festival on Friday, Dec. 6.
There will be multiple presentations throughout the evening. Each presentation is about 20 minutes long. There will be a short break between presentations so “actors” can warm up and prepare for the next presentation. The audience is welcome to participate with the carolers.
Helpers are still needed to set up/take down, as well as to serve as “actors” and carolers. There are no speaking parts and no formal practices prior to the presentation. If you would like to help in any of these areas, please contact Donna Trout at 208-476-5147.
