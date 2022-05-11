Clearwater County residents will head to the polls to vote in the Primary and Consolidated Elections on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Please see the County’s Sample Ballot on pages 2B-4B in this week’s issue of the Clearwater Tribune, and watch for unofficial results to appear in the May 18 issue.
