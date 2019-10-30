Registered voters of Clearwater County are reminded to get out there and vote in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and each location is accessible to individuals with disabilities.
Orofino
Ryan Smathers runs unopposed for the Mayor’s race for the City of Orofino.
Six candidates will vie for three seats on the Orofino City Council. Incumbents Josh Tilley and Jennifer Dunaway seek re-election. Challengers are Jon Isbelle, Jim Hill, “Guido” MacGuffie, and Doug Donner.
Elk River
The City of Elk River has two positions open on City Council. Tena Williams and Ricky Trott seeks re-election. Challengers include Diana Olson, and Richard Styre.
Pierce
Dominic Consentino runs unopposed for Pierce Mayor. Two positions, each a two-year term are up for election on City Council. Candidates are Kim Ward and Dennis McCollum.
Weippe
The City of Weippe has two positions open on City Council. Sheila Barteaux is the sole candidate.
School District 171 Trustee for Zone I
Zones I, II, and III were up for election.
Sarah McGrath was appointed to the School Board in June of 2018 to fill the Zone I vacancy left by Jerry Nelsen. In the past year and a half McGrath has utilized every opportunity to learn more about how the district operates and her responsibility as a trustee. In addition to making the best choices possible for the students in the district, she hopes to enhance student engagement.
Also running to represent Zone I on the school board is Greg Gerot, former Mayor of Pierce. Gerot said he became interested in the district as he watched the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy grow and flourish. Having worked as a financial services representative, Gerot believes his skills will be of great value when it comes to the budget.
Trustee Gregory Billips was appointed recently to fill the vacancy left by Cindy O’Brien in Zone II. He runs unopposed.
Christine Erbst was appointed to Zone III to fill the position held by Danielle Hardy. She runs unopposed.
Precincts and locations
Orofino #1-Mani-Yac Center, 300 Dunlap Road, Orofino, for the City of Orofino, School District 171, Trustee Zone 1.
Orofino #2-VFW Building, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino, for the City of Orofino, School District 171, Trustee Zone 1.
Orofino #3-Clearwater County Annex Building, 2200 Michigan Ave., Orofino, for the City of Orofino, School District 171, Trustee Zone 1.
Orofino #4-Orofino National Guard Armory at 10210 Hwy. 12, Orofino, for the City of Orofino.
Orofino #5-Orofino National Guard Armory, 10210 Hwy. 12, Orofino, for the City of Orofino.
Weippe #9-Weippe City Hall, 623 N Main St., Weippe, for the City of Weippe.
Headquarters #10-VOTE BY MAIL, Clearwater Co. Courthouse, 150 Michigan Ave., Orofino, ID, for School District 171, Trustee Zone 1.
Pierce #12-Pierce Community Center, 105 West Carle, Pierce, for the City of Pierce.
Elk River #13-VOTE BY MAIL Clearwater Co. Courthouse, 150 Michigan Ave., Orofino, ID, for City of Elk River, School District 171, Trustee Zone 1.
Grangemont #14-VOTE BY MAIL Clearwater Co. Courthouse, 150 Michigan Ave., Orofino, ID, for School District 171, Trustee Zone 1.
For more information please see the Sample Ballot on pages 1B, 2B, and 3B of this week’s issue of the Clearwater Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.