Visitors will find plenty of places to camp, picnic, and play on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests over Labor Day weekend.
Your local Forest Service office is your best source of information for the latest updates on conditions and recreation opportunities on the National Forest. Helpful staff at ranger stations and visitor centers can provide information on local road conditions, recommend the best place to take your family camping, and sell you visitor maps to help you make the most of your adventure to the forest. Please visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices for location, contact information, and regular business hours for an office near you.
Although there are no fire restrictions on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests at this time, fire danger is high across the forest, and recreationists are reminded to use caution with any outdoor activity that may cause a spark. Never leave campfires unattended; remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Pour water and add dirt to your campfire until it is out cold. The daily Fire Danger Rating and current fire information is available on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website (www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater). Report all wildfires to 911 or the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800).
Seasonal–use campgrounds on the forest start to close for the year after Labor Day weekend. Some campgrounds on the forest close shortly after the holiday, while other campgrounds are open through October. Many other developed campgrounds on the forest are open year–‘round, with accessibility depending on snow levels. For information about campground availability on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, please visit bit.ly/NPClwNF-Camping or contact your local ranger station.
Most campgrounds offer first–come, first–served site selection, but a few campgrounds have sites that you can reserve. To reserve a campsite, call toll free at 1 (877) 444-6777 or reserve online at www.Recreation.gov. Camping is also allowed at sites outside of developed campgrounds, known as “dispersed sites.” If you camp at a dispersed site, “Leave No Trace” of your stay; use existing fire rings if available, and pack out your trash. Learn more at www.lnt.org.
Trail crews have been busy all summer clearing and maintaining trails on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Trail conditions can change rapidly and visitors should be prepared to encounter downed trees, rocks, and debris during their hike or ride. Some trails on the forest are also closed for public safety due to active wildfire on the forest. Trail condition reports are available online at bit.ly/NPClwNF-Trails, and trail closure orders can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. Contact your local ranger station for the most up–to–date information on trail conditions in the area you plan to travel.
Forest Service road condition reports and road closure orders are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices.
For the latest information, please contact the ranger district where you plan to travel. It is recommended that you call ahead of your visit to plan which routes you will take, and then again shortly before you depart to check for any updates to road conditions.
Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located off U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, will be open over Labor Day weekend from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (PDT). Feel free to stop by for maps, information, or a cup of coffee. Call the visitor center at (208) 942-3113 for more information about upcoming programs and nearby recreation opportunities.
Remember to recreate responsibly on public lands. “Leave No Trace” when hiking, camping, and recreating. “Pack It In, Pack It Out” when campgrounds do not offer garbage services. Always leave your campsite cleaner than you found it. Stay limits apply to both developed recreation sites (14 days) and dispersed sites (18 days).
Please respect your public lands and fellow forest visitors by following these and other regulations on the forest, and call your local ranger station if you have questions before you head into the forest.
Offices on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the holiday. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 3. Please contact your local ranger station ahead of time for the latest road, trail, and campground information before heading out to enjoy the weekend.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests would like to wish everyone an enjoyable and safe Labor Day. For more information, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater or contact your local ranger station.
