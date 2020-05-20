According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report on Sunday, May 17 at approximately 8.03 p.m. Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputies, Elk River Fire and Deary Ambulance responded to the area of Bull Run Creek and Elk Creek Falls in Elk River for the report of a single vehicle rollover accident.
Kristina Keener of Lewiston was the driver and single occupant of a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) that rolled off the side of the road. Keener was transported into Elk River to the area of Front Street and the Log Inn.
Sheriff’s eeputies met with the family of Keener prior to Keener being airlifted due to her injuries.
According to the report, alcohol was believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
