At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov 8, a sportsman witnessed three men haul a dead elk out of a clearcut off of O’Mill Road, above the O’Mill railway siding, near Weippe.
The elk was loaded into the back of a newer black F150 Ford truck and then covered in firewood before suspects drove away.
There is no elk season open in this area at this time.
Anyone with information matching this vehicle description, is encouraged to call Senior Conservation Officer Dave Beaver at (208) 791-5118 or contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1(800) 632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous.
