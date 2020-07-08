As President of the Friends of the Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road group I have made an Executive decision.
Due to the Corona Virus, all food services on Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19, have been canceled. The parade, the quilt show, the trip over the hill to Elk City on Sunday, and the Variety/Gospel hour have also been canceled.
On Saturday, July 18, starting at 9 a.m., we will open the Grange and the museum to give the public another opportunity to purchase Dana Lohrey’s books, Wagon Road T-shirts and hats, tickets to the two rifle raffles, tickets to the two quilt raffles (one benefits the Clearwater QRU Ambulance and the other benefits the Elk City Wagon Road group) and tickets to the general raffle.
At 11 a.m. we will draw the tickets for the raffles. I extend, at this time, an invitation to the vendors that were planning on setting up their wares on Clearwater Main Street on Saturday to come if they wish.
After the raffle drawings, we will put up for sale the 18+ rolls of frozen sirloin hamburger that have already been purchased. We certainly cannot hold them until 2021.
For those of you who were going to help with the final clean-up of the wagon road…that is still on. You will meet at the Grange on Wednesday, July 15, at 9 a.m.
I hope to see all of you next year!
