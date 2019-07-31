Brothers Jeremiah and Josh Grimshaw appeared on the agenda for the Orofino City Council meeting held July 23, to present their proposals for their Eagle Scout projects.
Josh asked for the council’s approval to remove the shrubbery and some of the bigger rocks at the base of the stairway that descends to the river. He estimated approximately 100 feet of beach to be made available for children to play.
Josh has asked for help from his youth group at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in his proposal. He had also gained permission/approval from Todd Perry, the Corps of Engineers, the Department of Lands and the Nez Perce Tribe. Josh anticipated the work would be done between late September and early October.
Jerimiah presented his project next, and like his brother, was interested in a project to help make his community a better place to live. The City has discussed at one time of constructing stairs at Champion Park.
Jeremiah had researched the cost of materials for the project and asked the City if they would be able to provide the materials to include cement, rebar, and a railing. He had sought the assistance of contractor Mark Fowler to donate the labor. Jeremiah informed the council the work was planned to take place between late September and early October.
Perry informed the council that there had been funds set aside for the project which the city had identified earlier and hadn’t yet accomplished.
The council asked if Jeremiah would be willing to work with the city to design a handrail that matched the ones most recently installed for a more cohesive design. Jeremiah consented. He also shared that he was taking a welding class and would be able to help install the railing. City staff readily accepted his offer.
Both projects received not only the council’s approval, but sincere appreciation for each of their projects and their efforts to serve their communities.
Petitions, applications, appeals,communications
The City’s 20 year lease agreement with Lamar Outdoor Advertising Companies for the billboards placed along Hwy 12 is due to expire at the end of this year. The council was asked to consider whether or not they wished to renew the agreement.
City Administrator told council members the community’s sentiment regarding the billboards along the highway had been controversial at one point. Laam stated he wasn’t sure if it was making the best use of the City’s limited property on flat land. He asked the council to begin thinking about their decision to renew the lease or not. The current contract expires in February of 2020 and will automatically renew for another 20 years if a response isn’t received from the City by Dec. 1.
Councilman Don Gardner introduced the Infrastructure Report for the Idaho District 2 Interoperable Governance Board, (DIGB2) noting the cost of the report had been shared between five counties to include Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Lewis, Idaho counties and the Nez Perce Tribe. Collectively, they hope to create a highly reliable communications infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the counties and the communities they serve. Applications related to emergency services such as Next-Generation E911, inter-agency voice and data communications, location services and mapping require reliable communications infrastructure with scalable broadband connectivity. Sharing these applications with agencies or other counties outside of the DIGB2 region requires access to other reliable networks, securing data as needed.
Gardner said County Commissioners and Emergency Services have been working together for the past three years to try and ensure that coverage for 911 and service to the Internet are always accessible. Gardner noted that the county has experienced seven different occasions in the past nine years when we found ourselves without these essential services.
The scope of this project is to help inform DIGB2 members on the current status of the communications infrastructure in the area and to provide guidance on how that infrastructure could be leveraged to help meet the entire area. The report included cost estimates and easement issues. The Board would like to provide funds for a director, to begin applying to the many potential grants available which would help the project materialize.
Gardner explained there is no need for the City to respond at this time, he simply wanted everyone to be aware of the unified efforts to better meet communication needs in our somewhat remote and challenging terrain.
Budget
Council members received an update of the Budget Synopsis for FY 2019-2020. Laam stated there were still a few figures to come in, but he believed the final figures would be very close to last year’s budget. The City will adopt a tentative budget at their meeting Aug. 13, and set a date for the public hearing at that time.
Anodizing plant
Todd Perry presented the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Findings and Facts for a Special Use Application for 250 Logger Road, submitted by Andrew Hunt to operate a light manufacturing anodizing plant. Following the staff report, supporting testimony from Tanna Zywina of Valley Enterprises, and Bryce Greenfield of Peak Digital Processing, and several questions from the Commissioners, the Commission voted to recommend to the City Council as governing board to approve the application with the condition that there is continuing monitoring of the discharge from the Water/Wastewater Supervisor.
The Commission received no written or oral testimony, there was no neutral, nor opposing testimony.
Discussion amongst Councilmembers focused on the safety and potential toxicity of the anodizing plant. They were assured by City staff it was not a threat chemically or environmentally. With an additional explanation of the process of anodizing, the Council approved the application.
Walkability survey
Clearwater County Economic Development Specialist, Chris St. Germaine presented an overview of the High Five Walkability Audit of downtown Orofino and on Riverside along Hwy. 12, led by community health and transportation expert, Mark Fenton. Community leaders gathered July 17 to learn how to make walking or biking safer, more efficient and substantially more inviting than it is today.
Our community has contributed their ideas and played a large part in the planning stages. Spurred forward by the City’s existing Activity Connection Plan, various agencies become more accessible for funding as the City has a detailed plan in place and steadily moves toward realizing one goal after another.
In the survey of Orofino, members were asked to come up with short term and long term programs, projects, and policies. One of the observations the group made for a short term project was to paint a couple of crosswalks on Main St. near Brookside enabling pedestrians to cross more safely. Curb extensions were also demonstrated, shortening the amount of steps the pedestrian is actually in the street.
A long term project might be determining a location for a school release parking area or development of a US 12 bike/walk path.
One of the more drastic recommendations from Fenton, (who incidentally is an engineer by trade) is the small version of a round-a–bout at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hwy. 7, noting that as it stands, a pedestrian has to cross three active lanes of traffic at once.
The circle concept and reducing the lanes entering the intersection was presented to more than a few ‘Doubting Thomases’, It was hard to imagine it in place. But one thecircle was illustrated in a drawing of the intersection with the appropriate crossings, more than half of the group understood that it was indeed, a viable concept for the busy and dangerous intersection.
Fire Chief Hoyt asked the councilmembers to take a look at the roundabouts in Lewiston to see how many tire tracks went over the circle as opposed to around the circle, before they made a decision.
St. Germaine reiterated that the city is still in the planning stages, these were all ideas, but none of them were set in stone. She did add that depending on the amount of community support in seeking new opportunities, the city is more likely to get the cooperation of ITD, for making our paths safer and more accessible, when the discussion resumes.
Departmental reports
Administrator Rick Laam announced that FAA had finally awarded the funding of $164,000 as agreed upon, for the recent rehabilitation project of the Orofino Municipal Airport.
Laam also brought up Fire Chief Jon Hoyt’s concern with the growing number of calls from those residents who live in areas which are without a fire district. Hoyt questioned the department’s liability issues for responding to non-district fires, and asked the council for their comments.
Hoyt was supported by the council in his decision to remain within the district’s boundaries, unless there is a previous contract such as the one the City presently has with Greer for mutual aid.
Treasurer Donna Wilson presented the Clearwater County Tax Revenue report ending July 2019. Wilson also commented receiving information on the proposed eight percent decrease in the employee medical insurance for the coming year.
Building Official Todd Perry submitted the Building Permit Report for June 2019. Perry also gave an update of the ongoing discussion to have taken place at the P&Z meeting regarding the use of camp trailers.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller informed the council that the streets selected for paving this year are all completed and mentioned how pleased he was with the work.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson asked to defer his report for the executive session.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin reported that the new pay station for water is working better than he had hoped. In one month’s time, the unit brought in $400 in sales of water dispensed for recreational vehicles.
Martin also shared that EPA and DEQ would be in Orofino July 30 to present a WATER Award to the Water Plant. (More details to be covered in next week’s Clearwater Tribune.)
Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt spoke of his recent tour of NightForce and stated he was most impressed with the facility and staff. NightForce was ‘spot on’ in every aspect. I was unable to make any recommendations.”
The recent blood drive held by Orofino Fire Department and Clearwater County Ambulance Service was one of the most successful the Red Cross had observed in some time. Hoyt was notified that 34 donations had been received. He thanks all who were there to support the drive.
In closing, Hoyt observed the warmer temperatures and predicted the department would be busier in the not so distant future.
Announcements
Mayor Smathers provided an update from Avista regarding the LED reader board for Orofino, to be placed at the bridge to broadcast upcoming community events. The city will be charged a $50 to $60 fee to have access to the internet at the site.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the regular council meeting held July 9, minutes of the regular Planning & Zoning meetings held June 18 and July 16, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll ending July 20.
Executive session
An Executive session was called pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206.
Upcoming meetings
A council work session is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6,
The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
