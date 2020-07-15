The Orofino Chamber of Commerce is excited to hold their largest fundraiser this year at Orofino Golf & Country Club on Saturday Aug. 8. Our event will host a 4-person team scramble with up to 16 teams, so make sure you get your teams signed up before the Wednesday, Aug. 5 entry deadline. The team entry fee is $200 for your 4-person team that includes: greens fees, light breakfast, lunch at the turn, dinner, and drink tickets for cocktails on the green after the tournament.
There is lots of excitement out there this year for the 1st Annual Orofino Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic Fundraising Scramble. Not only will there be a golf tournament, but many other fun things to participate in: chipping, long drive, long putt, closest to the pin, mini putt putt and of course the hole in one contest (UXV 450i).
We will also have a large raffle table, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction / live auction. The Chamber has received some amazing and exciting donations from our gracious community that we would love for you to have a chance to win.
Please come out and support this fun and new Chamber of Commerce Event Saturday August 8th, 2020. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Chamber Office at: (208) 476-4335 or Orofino Golf & Country Club. (208) 476-3117.
