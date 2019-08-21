According to court documents, Wayne M. Hodges, 22, of Orofino, has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter in Lewis County Magistrate Court. A preliminary hearing was held Monday, Aug. 19.
The charge is the result of a July 30 head-on crash on U.S. Highway 12, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. According to the documents, Hodges was driving a 2001 Acura CL, traveling eastbound when he crossed left of center, almost striking a first motorcyclist. Hodges reportedly struck an oncoming 2011 Harley-Davidson tricycle-type motorcycle, driven by Joe Armstrong, 76, of Dufur, OR. The crash occurred two miles south of Kamiah, with Armstrong dying at the scene.
A related crash happened at the same time, when a 2011 Dodge 3500 pickup pulling a utility trailer, driven by Thomas Wishard, 52, of Longview, WA, collided into stationary farm equipment located off the side of the road. Wishard was attempting to avoid the initial collision.
Court documents state Hodges was charged with manslaughter as prosecutors allege gross negligence in his “crossing over the center line into oncoming traffic without any attempt to correct or stop his vehicle.”
The accident was investigated by Idaho State Police.
