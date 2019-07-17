Trustees of Joint School District #171 met July 15 for their regular meeting at the School District office.
A resignation from Trustee Cindy O’Brien was accepted by the board. The board seeks a new trustee for Zone 2.
The evening began with an executive session pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206.a.
The board recognized Noland Leachman, custodian at Timberline Schools this month for his dedication, ever-friendly and helpful manner.
The Policy Committee continues to meet throughout the summer. There were no building reports. End of the year summaries were presented by Carmen Griffiths for food services and Ben Jenkins for transportation.
Russ Miles submitted his report for the district’s technology status. Highlights include approval for funding for the OJSHS-TS fiber build. This final funding approval will allow the district to begin the construction of the fiber link from OJSHS to TS. The approval is much earlier than anticipated so construction may start this year.
Trustees discussed annual board goals for the upcoming year and committee assignments.
The second reading of amendments to the transportation policies was approved. The board tabled policy amendments recommended by the Idaho School Boards Association until next month.
