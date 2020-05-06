A special meeting via Zoom was held May 4, amongst the staff and board of trustees for Joint School District #171.
Trustees briefly reviewed re-entry updates to include the dispatches from Idaho State Board of Education, the Governor, Idaho High School Activities Association, and the Idaho School Board Association. At this time, there are no further changes to the district’s plans in response to Covid-19.
There was a need however to address how students will be graded, in light of this unusual situation. Trustees adopted the following grading policy for junior/senior high and elementary schools within the district
Grading criteria for the end of 2019/2020
By Dr. Michael Garrett
It is likely our school closure will continue for an extended period of time. For this reason, we have decided to implement a Pass (P) / No Grade (NG) system at OJSHS. Universities, colleges, and career technical schools have stated an understanding of the situation and do not plan on penalizing students for a (P) a on the academic transcript.
An exception to this would be those students enrolled in dual credit courses through local universities. Students enrolled in a dual credit course will continue to receive a letter grade unless they choose to petition this credit or withdraw from the specific institution in which they are enrolled.
We highly encourage our dual enrollment students to achieve the best grade possible because these grades will transfer to a college transcript.
Pass (P) = The student will receive a passing grade and receive academic credit. Grade point average will not be affected negatively or positively and the course will not require a retake. Teachers understand that curriculum not covered due to the lack of face-to-face instruction will need to be remediated in upcoming course offerings when school re-opens.
A student who was passing with a letter grade higher than an F in the 3rd quarter before the closure.
A student who completed the third quarter work necessary to raise the grade above the F threshold (60%).
A student who continues to make progress through engagement in learning activities during the time of closure.
A student who can demonstrate through designated summative assessment, the ability to achieve learning standards/benchmarks for the course in question.
No Grade (NG)** - The student will receive a No Grade (NG) for the course and not receive academic credit to move on to the next academic course.
** All No Grades will be considered on a case by case basis.
A student was failing the course prior to the closure and has shown no attempt to remediate the grade.
A student who is unable to demonstrate an understanding of standards/ benchmarks through designated summative assessments.
Orofino Elementary School has also decided to temporarily implement a Pass (P) /No Grade (NG) system.
Pass (P) - The student will receive a passing grade and will be promoted to the next grade level. Any student who continues to attempt to engage in learning activities and communicate with the school and/or teacher during the time of closure will automatically be promoted to the next grade.
No Grade (NG)** - The student will receive no grade (NG) for the course and could be considered for retention. Any student who was failing prior to the closure and has shown no attempt to engage in learning activities or communicate with the school or teacher could receive no grade.
** All “No Grades” will be considered on a case by case basis.
The leadership and staff at OES will be working to devise a plan for re-entry next fall that takes into consideration instruction in the priority standards that your child was unable to access this spring quarter.
