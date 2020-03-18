Dennis Fuller is proud to announce his candidacy for Clearwater County District 2 Commissioner, and is asking for your support in the upcoming primary.
Dennis feels pretty well known in these parts already, but wishes to explain his qualifications for the position and a little of his political philosophy and vision for Clearwater County.
“From over 40 years working in the insurance underwriting and auditing profession, I’ve gained a keen eye for detail and superior organizational skills, but probably the most important and pertinent aptitude I’ve developed is the ability to listen. I have a long-documented history in this county, including my employment, family, recreational activities and civic life.
“So, my conservative and Republican bona fides are impeccable and my business background and education give me special skills that lend themselves directly to the position. I have testified before the Legislature and lobbied many days in Boise. I work with budgets and financial records and under a myriad of distinct rules every day and have trained and supervised fellow employees, volunteers and associates. I am active in our community and have a proven willingness to serve.
“Certainly, WHO the candidate is matters, but more importantly your readers probably want some specifics on how I would help make this county a better place to live in.
“Okay, top priority, we need to maintain the roads and improve the infrastructure, while we pay the bills. We’re not going to be cutting the Road & Bridge budget anymore.
“Yes, I think we can take back local management of our public resources and then benefit from those revenue and employment opportunities.
“Yes, I know there is waste and inefficiency and we must get the biggest bang for the limited buck, use our public funds wisely and never forget where those monies come from – the taxpayer.
“Yes, we must increase the job prospects for our families and youth by encouraging the multiple uses of our lands so that tourism and recreation, industry, mining and logging, ranching and farming can all grow.
“I’ve said for years that this area could be THE destination capital for outdoor sports. We have it all for highway and off-road bikes & motorcycles, ATV’s and jet skis, snowmobiles, boating, camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, on and on. We need a unified plan to promote it all and the infrastructure to utilize that resource
“So yes, I think our forests and resources should be Opened up – not Locked up.
“And yes, we have to adhere to the principles of private property, free enterprise and individual responsibility, and we must make certain that county officials stand with our citizens against unconstitutional and illegitimate mandates.
“Therefore, yes, I believe we need a fuller future in Clearwater County and relying on God’s assistance, I know I can help. I ask for your support and your vote on May 19.”
