Now that we are in August, everyone has back to school on the mind; kids, staff, and parents in particular. Most everyone understands the importance of school for our kids in this community and are eager to get them back into school for the year so they do not fall behind in their education. The education of our children has an impact on the future of this community. The school district leaders and community volunteers have worked hard to devise a plan that will make going back to school not only possible but safe. There are a few key elements that can make this possible, and without a doubt, some are easier than others.
The district has decided to have all students and staff in universal face masks or shields for the start of the coming year. Masks have been strongly recommended by the CDC to help keep kids in school and healthy, and should be chosen over face shields unless there is a specific reason someone cannot wear a mask. Universal masks can reduce the transmission of COVID and even other viruses by up to 85%, as it provides a barrier from respiratory droplets from traveling in the air when someone coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.
By cutting down on transmission of COVID, we hope to keep kids in school instead of being home on isolation awaiting test results or the end of quarantine. It will also keep our staff, which some may be at higher risk, safe from catching COVID from other staff and students. Students can only stay in school if we have healthy staff to safely get them there, and care for them while they are there. In order for this to be successful, it will be important for parents to help teach children at home the importance of wearing a mask and keeping it on at school to keep themselves, their families, and others safe.
There are some things you can learn from the CDC of how to do this safely, such as removing the masks only to eat and drink, and only touching the ear part of the mask rather than the front, also washing your hands with soap and water or sanitizer after doing so. It is also a good idea to be able to wear a new clean mask each day by having a couple masks to rotate and washing them between uses. Even the disposable surgical masks can be reused by laying it aside or placing it in a bag for three days and using it again until it starts to wear out or fall apart.
One of the most important things for our district to be successful is for the community to do their part to keep the schools open. Based on public health guidelines, the schools can only stay open if there is a low prevalence of COVID in the community, and it is not spread amongst large groups such as sports teams, churches, hospitals, and large weekend social gatherings. Once COVID spreads to a point that it cannot be contained, the schools will be closed by public health.
The only way to avoid these types of closures is for all community members to do their part to prevent spread, such as wearing face coverings, stay six feet apart at gatherings, avoid community meals such as potlucks, and vigorous hand washing. It will be even more important for staff and parents to follow these same guidelines, not only to keep the spread down, but to be good role models for the children.
We live in a different world and time than one year ago, and our priorities have had to change. As exciting as it will be for the students to get back into school, it will look and feel different, and it will take time for everyone to get used to the changes. Luckily children are very resilient, and tend to adapt much better than us adults. Please remember to be cautious even when outside of school to avoid spread and transmission of COVID so that the kids can remain healthy and in school. Weekend activities may be different than normal, but please look at this as an opportunity to make family time a priority and enjoy weekend activities together, such as throwing a ball around or shooting some hoops or goals as a family. You can also take this time to engage in family recreation such as hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, or bike riding. In all these activities remember to be safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.