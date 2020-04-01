According to the Clearwater County Commissioners the Clearwater County Courthouse and satellite offices are closed to the public. Essential departments will be staffed and will be available to assist people by telephone.

If you require a necessary service, please call that department for instructions. If no one answers, please leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as they can.

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

County phone numbers:

Commissioners-208-476-3615

Ambulance Department-208-476-3771 (for emergencies call 911)

Assessor-208-476-7042

Automobile License-208-476-4912

Auditor/Recorder/Elections-208-476-5615

Building and Planning-208-476-4815

Court Office-208-476-5596

Driver’s License-208-476-8970

Emergency Management-208-476-4064

Extension Office-208-476-4434

Juvenile Court Services-208-476-9725

Prosecutor-208-476-5611

Road Department-208-476-4813

Rural Addressing & GIS-208-476-9989

Social Services-208-476-3864

Sheriff-208-476-4521

Treasurer-208-476-5213

Transfer Station-208-476-7903

