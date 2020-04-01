According to the Clearwater County Commissioners the Clearwater County Courthouse and satellite offices are closed to the public. Essential departments will be staffed and will be available to assist people by telephone.
If you require a necessary service, please call that department for instructions. If no one answers, please leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as they can.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
County phone numbers:
Commissioners-208-476-3615
Ambulance Department-208-476-3771 (for emergencies call 911)
Assessor-208-476-7042
Automobile License-208-476-4912
Auditor/Recorder/Elections-208-476-5615
Building and Planning-208-476-4815
Court Office-208-476-5596
Driver’s License-208-476-8970
Emergency Management-208-476-4064
Extension Office-208-476-4434
Juvenile Court Services-208-476-9725
Prosecutor-208-476-5611
Road Department-208-476-4813
Rural Addressing & GIS-208-476-9989
Social Services-208-476-3864
Sheriff-208-476-4521
Treasurer-208-476-5213
Transfer Station-208-476-7903
