Clearwater County Commissioners approved a resolution Sept. 14 to re-instate the precincts for the General and Consolidated Election on Nov. 3.
Questions were resolved regarding the operation and availability of all polling locations in keeping with the social distancing requirements.
The following precincts will be designated for the Nov. 3, General Election:
Orofino Precinct #1, Mani-Yac Center 300 Dunlap Rd, Orofino
Orofino Precinct #2, VFW Building, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino
Orofino Precinct #3 Clearwater County Coon Building, 2200 Michigan Ave., Orofino
Orofino Precinct #4 and #5, Orofino National Guard Armory, Hwy. 12, Orofino
Fraser Precinct #6, Vote by Mail Precinct, Clearwater County Courthouse
Greer Precinct #7, Vote by Mail Precinct, Clearwater County Courthouse
Teakean Precinct #8, Cavendish Church, 12767 Cavendish Hwy., Cavendish
Weippe Precinct #9, Weippe City Hall, 406 Main Street, Weippe
Headquarters Precinct #10, Vote by Mail Precinct, Clearwater county Courthouse
Ahsahka Precinct #11, Clearwater Fish Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Drive, Ahsahka
Pierce Precinct #12, Pierce Community Center, 105 West Carle Street, Pierce
Elk River Precinct #13, Clearwater County Courthouse
Grangemont Precinct #14, Vote by Mail Precinct, Clearwater County Courthouse
Early Vote/Absentee Precinct #15, Clearwater County Auditor, Clearwater County Courthouse
Pierce Recreational District Special General Bond Obligation Ballot will be on ballots for electors who reside within the Pierce Recreation District.
Clerk Carrie Bird shared that when the word went out volunteers stepped up. Additional poll workers were found and will receive special training prior to Election Day.
A major difference for the county is that there have been over 1,500 absentee ballots requested as of Sept. 21. Typically, Bird reports, their office sees about 100 absentee requests per election. For more information visit IdahoVotes.com.
