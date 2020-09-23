The Board of County Commissioners of Clearwater County, as governing board, will hold an open public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Office located in the Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino for the final decision on the following action items:
(ZC20200088) A Zoning Conditional Use request by AT&T to construct a telecommunications tower.
This property zoned F-1, the Low Density Rural District, is located in Section 8, Township 36 North, Range 02 East, at Grasser Lane, an Orofino address in Clearwater County. This property is located within the Orofino Area of City Impact.
The Clearwater Planning and Zoning Commission, as recommending board, approved the Zoning Conditional Use request at their open public hearing Sept. 16.
(ZC20200081) A zoning Conditional Use request by Chris and Christy Rosgen to allow a commercial recreational facility.
This property zoned F-1, the Low Density Rural District, is located in Section 26, Township 37 North, Range 3 East, at 382 Band Mill Road, an Orofino address in Clearwater County.
The Clearwater County Planning and Zoning Commission, as recommending board, approved the Zoning Conditional Use request with conditions at their open public hearing Sept. 16.
Oral testimony will be received at the open hearing. Speakers may be limited to five minutes and may not relinquish their time. Written comments are accepted and need to be directed to the Board of County Commissioners, 150 Michigan Avenue, P.O. Box 586, Orofino, ID, 83544, faxed to 208-476-8902, or emailed to commissioners@clearwatercounty.org.
For any additional information, please contact the Clearwater County Building and Planning Department at 208-476-4815.
