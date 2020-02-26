Clearwater County Commissioner John Smith initiated discussion of the topic of a placement permit at the Commissioners’ Proceedings Feb. 24. Commissioner Mike Ryan was present, Commissioner Rick Winkel was not. Others in attendance were Ernie Tuning, Susan Spencer, Bob Hardy, Bobbi Kaufman, and Kelly Coursey.
Smith said, “We haven’t made a decision for the public hearing because we’re not sure what to do yet. Commissioners have been talking about it for many years. We have a lot of problems with houses built in the county. Some of it involves enforcement of the work going on in the county, but there are some folks who are flat-out building without a permit.
“Up until just recently we had one inspector working twenty hours per week to cover the entire county. It’s not fair or realistic as far as enforcement. Especially with a run to Elk River that weekly allowance of time is quickly expended. So add $52,000 –$54,000 of permitted construction and by the time you figure in wages, vehicle and mileage. its $100,000 or more – not covering all the costs or expenses. It’s the county taxpayers paying the additional burden.
“We’re working at numbers and a possible fee increase with enough to cover expenses. One of two things will happen: it makes the people who do it right angry because it will cost them more to do it right.
“Two, it may cause more people to go underground who don’t do it at all. The county’s biggest concern is that they don’t have a tracking method in order to find where these structures are, or if they will meet all the requirements necessary, things like zoning setbacks for property lines, making sure the use of the structure is compatible to that district and whether or not is it in a flood plain?
“The biggest issue is if we don’t have flood plain compliance, then we lose our floodplain insurance. We lose any ability to receive reimbursements sent after an event like the 2015 fires.
“Do we hire two more people, and raise fees up to a proportionate level to cover that expense, which would make us one of the most expensive places to build. Do we go back after those who have done wrong and try to enforce the laws?”
According to Susn Spencer, County Assessor, approximately five percent of the structures visited throughout the year by the assessor’s office have violated the county ordinance for new construction without having a permit. It has been an ongoing struggle to have the manpower to inspect and enforce the entire county. Spencer was of the opinion that the placement permit would not make a difference in the number of structures built without permits.
Bobbi Kaufman, Zoning Administrator with Clearwater County Building Department, said she thought the department was doing a great job notifying people when a permit is needed and about half of those have complied. She said she has worked with the County Prosecutor in trying to resolve the more elusive cases.
Who is responsible?
Bob Hardy, County Building Inspector, added that contractors should know it’s not only the owner’s responsibility to make sure there’s a permit. “Once we are made aware, a letter is sent to the parties involved.”
“So we have an inability to be aware of new structures being built, like pole barns, conversions, and such,” said Smith, and he asked Spencer what she felt about internal work not being reported. New bedrooms, bathrooms, additions onto the electrical system.
As far as Kaufman was aware, “Permits for remodeling have never been enforced.”
Hardy added that the county discovered through the state inspectors that a registered contractor had done an addition without a permit. “It’s important to remember that even though I’m not out there all the time, we do have state people out there. Electrical and plumbing inspectors call to let us know.”
Fire protection
Ernie Tuning, a long-time volunteer for the Orofino Rural Fire District, added that fire protection was also an issue. “If you’re not in their district they’re not coming to your house. The policy has changed.”
Smith stated that fire districts have the ability to have their own fire inspections and require their own permits and they haven’t stepped up to the table. “They’ve left all that for the county to handle. The county usually doesn’t receive comment from the fire departments with exception of Deryl Ketchum with Twin Ridge, regarding a change in the use of a structure.
“Things which are not part of building code are fire access, steepness of grade, water supply to the building, a turnaround at the end of the driveway. None of those issues are being looked into now.
“The fire districts need to step up. Houses have gone in over time. We don’t know the locations so what we’re looking at is going to a siting or placement permit to generate where the property is located. We could charge a smaller permit fee, enforce a larger penalty. That would help the assessor to know where they are being built.
“It would still be necessary to meet zoning and land use requirements. We could confirm setbacks to property lines and allow our partners to know a structure is going up, like the state and health departments. Those were the main concerns raised when we last discussed this a couple years ago.
“This will push enforcement over to private industry. We have private industry doing local inspections. Jim Yeoman currently does County commercial inspections, as well as for Nez Perce and Lewis counties, Juliaetta, and Kendrick.
“Do we want to compete with private industry? It is not mandated by the State of Idaho that we have a building department. It’s voluntarily. We thought it would help to make things more streamlined.
“Unfortunately with the depression of the county, I don’t know if we can support a building department any longer. Not at the rate it needs to be.”
Placement permit
“I feel that when people buy the permit,” said Spencer, “they are going to want inspections to make sure the job is done right, and so the person down the road, who buys that property, doesn’t end up with something that’s going to fall down.”
“We don’t do that now,” said Smith.
“But I think we should,” answered Spencer.
“We’ve been doing inspections for a very long time and have still had collapsed buildings,” shared Smith.
Spencer asked how Lewiston raised sufficient funds to keep their building department. Smith responded the City of Lewiston has enough construction taking place to generate $100 million a year. ”They can afford it. We can’t, and that’s the issue.”
Kaufman brought to the conversation that the fee rates haven’t been raised in the past 10 years. “We’ve talked about raising them, but nothing has been done since.” She said she didn’t think raising them a bit now to help cover costs would be much of a problem.
New building official
Kelly Coursey is an appraiser who works in the Assessor’s Office for Clearwater County. Beginning Feb. 26, he will transfer to the County Building Department as the Building Official. He was excited about having a full staff in the building department and expressed that the department will work as hard as possible to step up enforcement. “If we don’t, there could be serious problems later, as lots of people from out of state flock to Idaho. There continues to be more sheds and outbuildings popping up, it’s cheaper and quicker. I fear it’s only going to get worse.
“Give us a year to see how it goes and revisit the idea then.”
Smith asked how long it had been since the last enforcement case in Elk River.
It has been four years.
“Even though we’re trying to take steps to enforcement,” said Smith, “in four years, we’ve gone no further than writing letters. You ask for another year, but we’ve been doing this.
Something must change
“Quite honestly,” said Smith, “the conversation has been had by commissioners in regards to taking a vote and saying ‘no’ to Planning or Zoning in Idaho County. I don’t think that’s the right way to go either.
“Idaho County is feeling the pinch right now from the Floodplain administration. I don’t want to be in a position where we have a natural disaster, floods, forest fires, landslides, or whatever, with all the things that FEMA has helped us to repair in our county and not have the funding mechanism available because we dropped the ball.
“We have a duty to property owners from the P&Z aspect to make sure that their investment and their property is as safe as possible.
“Today is a conversation, a discussion, we will take it to the Prosecutor’s Office to do the paper work the best we can. I’ve looked to Bonner County as an example, they have items which don’t apply to us, but they seem to be successful in making it work.”
