It was standing room only in the Commissioner’s Office as folks gathered to hear the latest news from the County’s Emergency Management Director, Don Gardner. Protocol instructions were discussed as to how to best safeguard our community in preparing for the pandemic, before the first case is discovered.
The elderly, those with medical issues and compromised immune systems are those in our population facing the highest risk.
As a majority of our residents are seniors, we need to utilize all the precautions possible to keep it from spreading.
Commissioners approved to implement the Clearwater County Pandemic Emergency Personnel Policy plan to include staffing and work schedules, time-off policies, benefits and payroll,
County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler presented the Idaho Supreme Court Response to COVID 19.
Court Recorder, Carrie Bird spoke of the ramifications of the virus for voting in the May Primaries. “There will most certainly be an election, and the polls must be open.” We encourage absentee voting, but please request it early. If you go to the polls, you may want to bring your own pen!
