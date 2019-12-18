Annie Connor with the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District (SWDC) spoke to council members at their meeting Dec. 10, regarding the Orofino Creek Flood Mitigation project.
Connor explained she has been following the project for the past 15 years. If current conditions are left untreated, additional bank erosion, property loss, and potential damage to infrastructure is possible.
Bedload deposition in several locations along lower Orofino Creek has caused the channel to migrate, resulting in bank erosion, channel aggradation and potential infrastructure damage at these sites. Impaired channel and floodplain conditions, along with a potential increase in sediment delivery to the lower channel, appear to have affected the sediment transport balance.
Following the flood events of 1996, Clearwater County contracted with Water Consulting Incorporate in Montana to do a “Watershed Assessment and Master Plan for Flood Mitigation and Stream Restoration on Lower Orofino Creek” in 2003. Connor stated that the projects identified and prioritized are still relevant today.
The top priority project was the reconstruction of the channel at the mouth of Orofino Creek. The project was designed by River Design Group of Whitefish, MT and implemented in 2004 with the forewarning that when “the Clearwater River and the Orofino Creek peak simultaneously, the backwater effect created by the Clearwater River will cause Orofino Creek to deposit bed load before it reaches the river... (Thus) it may be necessary to re-excavate the Orofino Creek channel.”
The second priority project was restoration of Newman’s corner and the reach above up to the Konkolville mill, including stabilization of eroding streambanks, and encompasses the current eroding bank.
Connor stated that no watershed restoration of flood mitigation had been implemented at this site, as far as she was aware, though over the intervening years the slope of the bank had decreased and revegetated with shrubs and trees.
Connor discussed conditions to have occurred in the years of 2017 and 2019 in which both the river and the creek peaked at the same time. As predicted in the Master Plan, a large depositional bar has formed at the mouth of Orofino Creek, Presumably, this bar will continue to build unless the channel as reconstructed in 2004 is rebuilt.
It is also highly likely the depositional bar at the mouth of Orofino Creek affects the capacity of the bridges on Main Street and Johnson Avenue, just upstream of the confluence.
Connor noted that the unmaintained railroad trestles and landslides in the Orofino Creek Canyon between Bruce’s Dairy and Pierce may be contributing excessive cobble and other bedload to the lower 4.5 miles of Orofino Creek.
Flooding is a concern shared by the residents of this community every year.
The Orofino Creek Master Plan is still relevant and can serve as a guide, but Connor advised that it may be important to understand and attempt to influence where depositional bars are forming and where bank erosion occurs.
Connor said she has reached out to Matt Daniels with River Design Group, who did the original design and oversaw the implementation of the work at the mouth of Orofino Creek in 2003. Connor added that Daniels has the old files including the survey and the GPS surfaces. He quoted $9,880 to re-survey and come up with design alternatives and costs.
Connor believed the actual work would run approximately $100,000 but by having a plan and a design in place, grant money would be more accessible to complete the work needed. City Administrator Rick Laam wondered if it was a “city problem,” or if the work might be shared with the county.
The city will resume their discussion following a conversation with county commissioners.
Departmental reports
Administrator Rick Laam had nothing further report
Other than the financial reports submitted, Treasurer Donna Wilson had no further report.
Building Official Todd Perry informed the council of an upcoming public hearing with Orofino Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 17, for a Special Use request from Wendi Richardson to develop multi-family units within a single-family dwelling located off of 115th Street on private drive Jaeger Lane, The commission will make a recommendation to the city at their next meeting, which will then make the final decision.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller gave council members an update on reconstructive work done to repair the damage which occurred a couple of years ago when the McCandless water tank on Canada Hill overflowed and washed away a good portion of the hillside on the property below. Miller anticipated the work would be completed within the next few days.
Miller noted that the work was done by the same contractor who replaced the manhole in the park. Speaking of the park, Miller added that Dr. Pipe cleared the lines of “lots of grease,” to help with the continual overflow problem in that section of town. Other news included all four snowplows ready for winter and waiting to go.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson was on his way to attend the Battle of 6-C, with a fundraiser supporting Christmas 911.
“The department has been fairly busy,” said Wilson, “normally this time of year slows down a bit, but we’re still active with high priority investigations.”
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin reported routine maintenance and operations, adding it was a tribute to the great job the staff was doing in taking care of the plant.
Fire Chief Jon Hoyt announced the second session of the Firefighters Certification course taking place over the weekend.
Hoyt expressed his excitement with the installation of new LED lights in Stations I and II and propane heating system in Station II, saying that the city should see significant savings in energy over the next few months.
The work session scheduled for Dec. 3 was cancelled.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the Regular Council meeting held Nov. 26, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll.
Upcoming meetings
The Orofino Planning and Zoning meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.
There will be no City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The next regular City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 6 p.m.
