Engineer Doral Hoff with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) in Lewiston met with Orofino City Council members and Clearwater County Economic Development Specialist Chris St. Germaine July 7, in council chambers at a work session to discuss a long sought solution to safely accommodate pedestrian and bike paths along Hwy 12 and Hwy 7.
Attending via conference call, were ITD Planning Services Manager Ken Kanownik of Boise, and Jake Garringer with the Governor’s Office in Post Falls.
City Administrator Ryan Smathers expressed that Orofino was unique, in that crossing the highway safely on either side of the Clearwater River, creates an especially challenging issue for pedestrians and cyclists, and that the public outcry for safer routes has been huge.
St Germaine noted previous efforts, including two separate requests for crosswalks with rapid flashing beacons, which had been denied by ITD. Over the past three years, the community has worked diligently on safe activity connections.
“The Blue Cross Foundation, in the attempt to reduce obesity has driven a lot of insight into the health and economic benefits of activity,” said St. Germaine. “The Vitruvian Group, as well as Mark Fenton, public health, planning, and transportation consultant, have paid several visits to walk through town with community leaders, local sports enthusiasts, and members of educational and healthcare professions to help assess which options might be most feasible for Orofino, for safer travel in relationship to Hwy. 7.
“We are not sure what ITD’s priorities might be concerning Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 7, continued St. Germaine. “In other districts, they have utilized something called a ‘road diet’. (For those who have never heard of the term before, a typical road diet technique is to reduce the number of lanes on a roadway cross-section. One of the most common applications of a road diet is to improve safety or provide space for other modes of travel. The freed-up space could then be used to add footpath/cycle lane on one or both sides of the road.)
There is a good bit of Hwy. 12 with five lanes, two lanes going west, two to the east, and one center turn lane. Statistics show that the amount of traffic since their construction has in fact, decreased. During our research and study of potential options, a similar idea came up for a route along Hwy. 12, beginning from the Orofino Bridge on the river side, and possibly crossing underneath the highway prior to the airport to continue along the south side of Hwy. 12, ideally with another similar highway crossing near Canoe Camp.
“When we asked if it may be possible to implement a road diet on Hwy. 12, ITD’s response was that they did not want to establish a road diet because of a maintenance issue and a reminder that ITD’s mission was focused on moving freight and vehicles.
“There are three major areas of concern we would like to address, even initiating one would be a start. We have access through the Blue Cross Foundation,” stated St. Germaine, “to use for matching funds or to implement in small projects impacting those efforts with the approval and commitment of City Council in seeing the walkway realized. Parks and Recreation, in relationship to the Recreational Trail Program has also shown their support. We’re trying to be resourceful. We have Eagle Scouts and potential Senior projects to help fill the gaps. Our question is, ‘Where do we start?’”
As Hoff listened to St. Germaine’s report and council comments, he commented that for some reason he had never really understood the relevance or heard the passion behind the request until this visit.
Hoff noted that one reason ITD was so possessive about sharing the road was that it was almost impossible as well as extremely expensive to ever get it back. He was in favor of working on a solution and believed there was some way to work together, through the limitations and desires to make it happen.
Kanownik stressed the importance of reaching out to the community to be sure they were on board, making sure the plan was widely accepted by the community.
Hoff stated a field trip would be very helpful in the discussion of options ad challenges. Kanownik stated he would also like to be present, as the rock slide south of Riggins had prevented his physical attendance at the work session that evening.
A tentative meeting with ITD will be scheduled in the near future to explore future options.
