One of the few items on the Oct. 22 agenda for Orofino City Council members was to make a final decision on the Planning and Zoning’s (P&Z) recommendation to amend the current Zoning Ordinance. P&Z Administrator and City Building Official Todd Perry went through each amendment with the council.
The amendments are in accordance with State Statute and are as follows:
Section 11-2-1 Definitions: Add Manufactured/Mobile Home Park, Add Recreational Vehicle (RV), Add Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park/Court, Remove Trailer Court from definitions.
Section 11-2-4-A Single-family Dwelling District Uses permitted outright: remove daycare and replace with childcare.
Section 11-2-5-A Multiple-family Dwelling District uses permitted outright: remove trailers.
Section 11-2-6-A Mixed Use District- Sales and Service/Single-family Dwelling District: remove storage units as a permitted principal use or structure.
Section 11-2-8-C Commercial, Industrial, and Manufacturing District: remove Conditional Uses.
Add section 11-2-18 Penalty for Violation.
There was no written or oral testimony, no neutral or opposing testimony.
Departmental reports
Administrator Rick Laam was not in attendance. It was noted by City Clerk Janet Montambo, he was attending a PRIMA conference in Moscow, in which the Department heads would also be attending the following day, Oct. 23.
Treasurer Donna Wilson had no further report other than the accounts payable report distributed.
In his report to the council, Perry commented on the stringent procedures now required to gain access with the Census Bureau in order to enter additional addresses which were non-existing addresses in the prior census. New measures are adopted each decade to refine the accuracy of counting the nation’s population, as well they should, as much of our country’s funding is determined by those figures.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller gave the council an update of duties performed since the last council meeting. His crew addressed several recent water leaks on C and D streets. Public Works has also finished the annual cleaning of the sewer system just in time to begin the sweeping of leaves.
Last in his report Miller informed the council that the restrooms at the park will remain open to the public through Halloween, with the intent to close and winterize the building Nov. 1.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson informed the council that he and Fire Chief Jon Hoyt had discussed radio issues. Wilson explained that his department was able to replace their portable radios and currently have a few extras on hand. The Fire Chief’s radio had so much static, he was unable to hear vital information. The radios come with the Bluetooth device and, hopefully the problem will be solved.
Other than the department’s support for the blood drive at the high school, Wilson asked the council if he might use existing funds from the department’s general fund or possibly the fund for public relations to purchase materials for the police department’s float in the Christmas parade. The council gave Wilson their consent, and anxiously look forward to see what the department will come up with for this year’s parade.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin reported the conveyor belt had arrived and was successfully installed, with operations running smoothly.
Fire Chief Jon Hoyt told the council he had been visiting childcare facilities and schools as October is Fire Prevention Month.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the regular Council meeting held Oct. 8, minutes of the regular Urban Forests of Orofino meeting held Oct. 1, minutes of the regular Planning and Zoning meeting›s held Sept. 17, and Oct. 15, regular bills plus additional bills, and payroll ending Oct. 12.
Announcements
Mayor Ryan Smathers was pleased to announce the upcoming opportunity for the community to learn the various survey results and offer input for the “High Five” Community Transformation Grant. An advisory board will be selected from those attending, to determine how to best utilize the $250,000 in funds to be dispersed throughout the three-year project.
The meeting will take place at Orofino Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Upcoming meetings
The next regular City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.
