Orofino City Council members met Nov. 12, for their regular meeting. In addition to accepting the county’s canvassed results from the election, and adopting a resolution to accept the grant for the airport, council members passed an ordinance to amend Chapter 11 of the Zoning Ordinance.
Petitions, applications, appeals, communication
The agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department for the Division of Aeronautics State Grant in the amount of $9,143.56 for improvements to the airport was accepted by the council.
The 2019 Fall Academy for the Association of Idaho Cities will be held Dec 2, at the Red Lion in Lewiston. City staff and council members are invited and encouraged to register at www.idahocities.org.
The city was notified of a rate change for the Sports Programming Surcharge and the Broadcast Station Surcharge for new residential video customers at Suddenlink effective Dec. 2.
Discussion pertaining to the maintenance of the city’s street lights on the Orofino Bridge was tabled until additional information is gathered.
Departmental reports
Administrator Rick Laam was not in attendance.
Treasurer Donna Wilson submitted State Revenue, Cable, and Clearwater County Tax Recap reports.
Building Official Todd Perry described the progress on the upcoming expansion at the Orofino Business Center. The walls are predicted to go up this week. Welling Farwell is the contractor.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller reported addressing three leaks in less than a month’s time on C Street. The pipe will need to be replaced at the first opportunity.
Other duties the week included the continuation of collecting bags of leaves at the curbside. The lights to decorate the park for Christmas have been held up until the last of the leaves fall.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson was not in attendance.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin announced routine maintenance and operation at the water and wastewater plants. The long awaited third pump needed to transfer sewage under the river to the treatment plant finally arrived. Martin noted the pump was recently installed and is performing well.
Fire Chief Jon Hoyt informed the council of the new LED lighting to have been installed at Station II. “The bay was so dark it was difficult to see. There’s also been some heating issues and it was suggested that the department look into propane heat as opposed to electric heat, used to keep the equipment from freezing throughout the winter.
Ordinance
The council unanimously passed Ordinance No. 807 which amends Ordinance 787 to City Code, Chapter 11-Use Districts.
Resolution
The council also adopted Resolution 19-489, accepting the State of Idaho Airport grant of $9,143.56 for airport improvements.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the Regular Council meeting held Oct. 22, regular bills, plus additional bills and payroll ending Oct. 26.
Upcoming meetings
Planning and Zoning meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m.
City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Thanksgiving Holiday - Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29.
