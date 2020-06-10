A few election results were incorrectly reported in last week’s issue of the Clearwater Tribune.
Priscilla Giddings, incumbent for State Representative, District 7, Seat A, trailed challenger Dennis Harper by 18 votes in Clearwater County but won the Republican primary with 5,018 votes to 3,875 votes for Harper.
Republican Jim Risch won the primary and will now face Paulette Jordan (D) in the general election in November.
Clearwater County Commissioner for District 1, Mike Ryan (R) ran unopposed in the primaries, receiving 1,446 votes. In November, he will run against challenger Chris St. Germaine, (I).
Sheriff
Incumbent Sheriff Chris Goetz won the Republican primary with 1,094 votes, 62.86 percent. Challengers Don Denison received 433 votes, 24.89 percent, and Jim Garrison had 213 votes, 12.24 percent.
Committeemen
In Precinct #1, Vincent Frazier received 154 votes.
In Precinct #2, Mike Ryan received 142 votes. John Bostick received 65 votes.
In Precinct #3, C.A. “Art” Altmiller received 113 votes. Todd Perry received 98 votes.
In Precinct #4, Mike Gladhart received 112 votes, Gordon L. Balla received 28 votes.
In Precinct #5, Ken Harvey received 130 votes. Elizabeth Andre-Siefner received 33.
In Fraser Precinct #6, Cory Brown with 48 votes.
In Teakean Precinct #7, Carole Galloway - 92 votes.
In Weippe Precinct #9, Mitchell Jared -177 votes.
In Headquarters Precinct #10, Steven Thornton - 8 votes.
In Ahsahka Precinct #11, LeeAnn Callear received 115 votes.
In Pierce Precinct # 12, L. Harv Nelson – 106 votes
In Elk River Precinct #13, Scott A. Hill -37 votes.
In Grangemont Precinct #14, Jon G. Walton received 54 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.