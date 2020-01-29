My apologies to the Orofino Harold Kinne VFW Post #3296 members. I featured a photo of a “Welcome to Orofino” sign in last week’s issue, but it seems it was the incorrect sign. The correct one, sponsored by the VFW, is shown above. Thank you to the local VFW Post and Ladies Auxiliary members for all they do for our community. --Publisher, Marcie Stanton
