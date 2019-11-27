The Idaho Department of Corrections has teamed up with Second Chance Animal Inc. to build dog houses for their ‘Huts for Mutts’ program!
Second Chance Animal volunteers and Board Members deliver these shelters to the companion animals of low-income people in Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington.
In addition to these services SCA also offers reduced cost spay/neuter vouchers, free kibble and supplies, and many other miscellaneous services.
To make a monetary contribution, to donate materials to the ‘Huts for Mutts’ program, or to apply for assistance for your companion animal please visit their Facebook page: @2ndchanceanimal or call/text their Director, Georgia Stewart at (208) 553-5357.
The incorrect facebook page was listed in last week’s paper because of a Tribune error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.