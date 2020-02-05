Con Cleto, of Orofino, accompanied his niece, Hailey Jackson, to her Miss Orlando Pageant on Jan. 18, held at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, FL. Hailey entered the pageant to carry her message “Empower Women” to the contestants and judges in the interview portion of the program. Con played a part in cheering his niece to her talent and gown competitions. Hailey is currently enrolled at Florida A&M University Law School.
