The “Walk with the Doc” program is still taking place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Orofino High School Track and Friday at 7:30 a.m. at Dworshak Dam (meeting at the visitor’s center). The program has been going strong since it started in the spring of 2017, but we are always excited about having new participants (or the return of prior participants)! Walkers of all ages and fitness level join us for up to one hour of activity at one’s own pace.
The CDC recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise a week for all adults; here’s a great way to get 120 minutes of that!
Regular exercise has been shown to lower blood pressure, improve arthritis, improve sleep, improve blood sugar control in diabetes, treat depression, and prevent dementia. One study estimated that for adults age 65 and older, a regular exercise program (and Walk with the Doc is free!) saved each participant an average of $164 dollars in a six month period. We can give you a list of over 100 reasons to walk!
We meet year round, all weather. The mornings on the dam tend to be cool with great views and the evenings at the track allow for a flat comfortable surface and the occasional glimpse of an elk on the hillside.
Our group has included children, Army Corp of Engineer volunteers, infants in strollers, people recovering from surgery, out of town visitors, and doctors/other hospital staff.
In the last six months of our program, between February and August 2019, we have had 51 individuals participate for a total of 349 walks! Our biggest turnout has been 18 people and we would love to break that record. Talk to your provider at Clearwater Valley Hospital/Orofino Health Center or call 208-476-8033 for more information.
