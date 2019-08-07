Trustees of Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) met in the Annex Aug. 5.
Minutes of their last meeting held July 1 were approved as submitted and financial reports were presented by Cathy Judge to include the Contract Fund report and the CMPL Corporation report.
CMPL Foundation report
Jo Moore gave an update on contributions which have been received or are anticipated to be received before the end of August, to include $20,000 from the Steele Reese Foundation, $9,000 from the Dworshak Recreation District, and a private donation of $1,000. Members will begin planning for their next fundraiser, Octoberfest at the High Country Inn to take place with times to be announced. The funds will all be used towards Phase III of the library expansion project, essentially, the children’s section.
Friends of the Library
At last month’s meeting, Director Cleo Castellanos shared with trustees that the Friends of the Library had offered to purchase shades for the windows in the new section of the library. This month she added the news that they will also pay for the new ramp in the children’s section.
Construction report
Moore explained that Phase II is being wrapped up and the last of the bills for that work have just been paid.
According to Rick Burnham, who has overseen the project since it began, concrete work for Phase III will take place as soon as the concrete contractor is available. It’s exciting to know the children will finally have the space that has been lacking for so long.
Director’s report
By Cleo Castellanos
Krista Hain has taken on the responsibilities of Children’s Librarian and she has revamped the program. She has been hosting Story Time twice a day on Fridays and is experiencing an average of 34 youngsters a week (plus parents).
There were 119 registrants for the Summer Reading program, the most ever recorded. The general theme was Space, each week a different topic: Astronauts, Rockets, the Moon and Stars and Planets. Weekly incentives for completing each level were a book and an educational packet.
In addition to various prizes Orofino Builders Supply gave each participant a T-shirt, Pizza Factory gave a pizza bread voucher and the State of Idaho a one-time park pass. Graduation day host again was the Bowling Alley.
Penny Hasenoehrl volunteered and assisted the staff with the summer program.
Susan Turner, in addition to hosting the popular monthly Book Club and writing weekly library newspaper articles, is doing a rotating author display. The featured author display introduces patrons, to genres and authors, they might have missed.
The main display featuring community members’ contributions is moving to the foyer. The August community display of antique fishing lures and fishing equipment was provided by Barbara Lee.
Jessica Long maintains the library’s web site and Facebook presence and the community continues to follow the entries e.g. Mrs. Kate upcoming session had 130 hits in less than three hours. All evidence that the eye of Orofino/ Clearwater are watching and liking what they see! The program was sponsored with funding from Dworshak Recreation District.
New patron and technology reference requests are increasing and has taken time away from cataloging. CMPL had previously scheduled times for technology assistance but we are have been trying to accommodate the patrons and provide help when they needed/want it; knowing the frustration that comes when they need to know NOW.
New business
The library’s sprinkler system has kicked the bucket. Due to upcoming construction work which would require additional work to the new sprinkler system, no repair will be done at the present time. For now, library staff has taken on the responsibility of watering the grounds with the hose.
Upcoming meetings
CCFLD is holding a public response meeting for the upcoming budget on Aug. 13, at the LCSC Outreach Center, 416 Johnson Avenue, Suite #1, in Orofino at 5 p.m.
CMPL Trustee meeting at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, in the library annex in Orofino.
CCFLD meeting in Weippe on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m.
