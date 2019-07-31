Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) Foundation received word this week that a grant for $20,000 has been awarded by the Steel-Reese Foundation towards the expansion project of the library. These funds should be received before Aug. 31 of this year. and will be put to use immediately, states Jo Moore, Chairperson of the foundation.
“We want to again thank Danielle Hardy, our grant writer, for the excellent work she has done toward securing funds for our project,” added Moore.
Phase 2 work is in the process of wrapping up, and work should begin soon on the enlargement and enhancement of the children’s section, as space will be added from the front of the library toward Michigan Avenue.
When this part of the project is completed, young patrons of the library will have more space for story-time and to work on crafts, and will have their own restroom and clean-up facilities as well as more reachable shelves for their books and materials. The community is once again thanked for their support and urged to keep abreast of happenings to make CMPL an even more wonderful library than it already is for Orofino!
