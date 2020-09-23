Mark Klinke sent these photos of firefighters recorded by his trail camera on the Clover Fire near Cavendish, which started Sept. 7, Notice the glow of the fire in the background. The Sunnyside Complex, consisting of the Clover Fire and the MM49 Fire, is 100% contained. The size of the two fires was over 4,000 acres.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bradley Keith Wolf, 57, Marysville, WA
- Special guest at High Country Inn
- Skyler L. Kelso, 24
- Kevin Lee Rees, 57, Orofino
- OES garden receives a little TLC from CMA
- Virginia Kaye Rood, 70, Weippe
- Brad Wolf, 57, Pierce
- Governor Little appoints Jeff McCray as Idaho Tax Commission Chairman
- City approves Ziply Fiber Broadband contract
- Orofino beats Kendrick
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.