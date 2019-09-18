The Senior Center at 930 Michigan Ave. in Orofino will be the venue for a very special occasion this Friday, Sept. 20. Friends and family are invited to join Cliff Smith in celebrating his 100th birthday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Clifford Smith was born in Orofino Sept. 20, 1919. His father died when he and his sister were babies, so his mother returned to live with her family on a farm in north Missouri. She remarried and the family grew substantially. Cliff had 10 sisters: one full sister, three step sisters, and six half-sisters. At the age of 16, he graduated from high school as the valedictorian of his class.
The following year 17-year-old Cliff and his sister, Blanche, traveled with his uncle, (his father’s brother) as he was returning back to Idaho by truck with a new fire truck chassis. Cliff recalls that there was a new car on the back of the truck, and Blanche rode in the car part of the time. It was a fun and memorable trip.
Cliff was a hard worker, and anytime he needed a job he had one pretty quickly. As a young man he was working in the orchards near where Margaret lived with her parents on a farm near Wawawai, WA, on the Snake River.
They fell in love and were married in 1941. They lived in the area of Wawawai for a while when their first son, Kent, was born. The house no longer exists, but the family still takes an annual trip “Down the River,” each spring to visit the place they lived when they were first married.
Cliff worked for the railroad running a steam shovel, the family had moved to Clarkston by the time their second child was born in 1943.
Cliff enlisted into the U. S. Army in 1944. He told me that he hadn’t been drafted, but felt it was his obligation. “With the job I had at the railroad I would not have had to go, I just felt like it was the thing to do.”
Cliff served with the 116th Division of Combat Engineers Brigade, the first to arrive in Pilsen, Czechoslovakia. “People were so glad to see us, it made one feel pretty good.” There were also painful experiences, we watched children being put on transports, hopefully to a safer area. It was terrible for parents to let them go without knowing if they would ever see them again. War is such a terrible thing, so many people are killed to save the lives of so many others.”
The war ended and when Cliff came home, he tried farming with his stepdad in Missouri. It didn’t work out, six months later Cliff returned to Idaho, where he has lived since.
In Idaho, Cliff took an interest in the timber business. He worked at Riverside Lumber Company where he began on the pond. “They needed someone out at the mill at night to push logs onto the conveyor,” explained Cliff, “Then I graduated to riding carriage and setting the hand saws, then to sawing and eventually I took over as millwright. It was a great job.”
Peggy tells me she was three and her brother, Kent, was five years old when the family first moved into the building known as the old Tweedy Hotel of Peck. Four more siblings would join the Smith family following Kent and Peggy. Next in line were Craig, Pat, Mike and Robin. It was boy, girl, boy, girl, boy, girl from start to finish!
“We had the most wonderful pets,” says Peggy, “We had a rabbit named ‘Whipple,’ and two Black Angus steers, named ‘Jambalaya I’ and ‘Jambalaya II’. My sister rode them like horses!
“I now watch the next generation of the family play in the creek, ride their bikes and do all the great things we did when we were kids. We have all brought our families home to share the things we loved. It brings back great memories.”
When the mill closed in 1982, Cliff was just 62, but old enough that he didn’t really need to work, so he and Margaret did some traveling via RV with some of their friends. One night one couple would cook, then they’d drive all the next day and the other couple would cook the second night. On the third night they’d all go out to dinner. They traveled all over the southwest for about 15 years, somewhat living the life of a snowbird.
Cliff tells me he and Margaret were in Bullhead City, NV when he stepped in front of a pickup and was run over at the age of 75, He was flown to Las Vegas for treatment, and was soon active again, but said the accident left him with some problems walking as he gets older. “It slows me up sometimes.”
When Cliff is asked about the changes during his lifetime he assures me things have changed. However, we are soon thinking along different lines. When he shares that his beloved Margaret has been gone for the past 10 years I realize that her absence has been not only the biggest change, but also the most difficult.
“She was a wonderful woman,” shares Cliff, “and we were married 67 years. She made life enjoyable and had a great outlook on life.Margaret Smith was instrumental in helping to put together the history of Peck. She was a fabulous artist, never taking any training.” Her paintings adorn the old homestead in Peck, along with many family photos. Even now, as Cliff lives in town at Brookside Landing, the home overflows with loving memories as the house has stayed in the family.
“Life’s been good to me.” Cliff credits his health and longevity to staying active. “Lots of work. I enjoyed working and I always have. I think that plays a big part in my good health.”
Cliff and Margaret raised six children, and have 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Many other relatives will be here this weekend, along with relatives traveling from as far as New York and Missouri. The community is invited to join Cliff and his family for cake and good times Friday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Mealsite.
