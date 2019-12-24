On Dec. 14, the Regional FIRST Lego League (FLL) Tournament was held in Orofino. Nine teams competed for the opportunity to compete at the state level. The Clearwater Builders and Crushers team won top honors in the Core Values area for their teamwork skills. The Boys in Black competed strongly all day taking the OVERALL CHAMPIONSHIP Award. We are proud of the teams and all they have achieved! A big thank you to the parents that supported the youth all season.
This year’s theme was City Shaper where teams worked on a project involving a structure in their community for the research project portion of the competition. Students observed how cities and buildings grow, thrive, and change. Then created a new, innovative solution to help shape an optimal future, using our environment and modern-day tools and technology to make it last. They can use what they learned to help us plan a strong, sustainable, and inclusive FIRST City. FIRST Lego League engages students in hands-on STEM experiences. They build confidence, expand their knowledge and develop habitats of learning.
We would like to thank our community for their valuable support of our fundraisers. We also would like to thank our sponsors Dworshak Recreation, Statewide Education Philanthropic Gift Fund from Idaho Community Foundation, and Clearwater 4-H Leaders Council.
