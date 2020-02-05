The “Clearwater Builders and Crushers” (upper photo) coached by Eileen Rowan, back row, left, had team members (back row, l to r): Reece Deyo, Luke Wetmore and James McIver. Front row (l to r): Evan Page, Davis Sartini and Ben Capurro. They competed strongly with a high robot performance score of 200 points.
The “Boys In Black” (bottom photo) coached by Charity Robinson had team members Caden Robinson, Luke Robinson, Matthew McGrath and Evan Bellah. They competed strongly with a high robot performance score of 215 points. We are proud of you for your accomplishments!
