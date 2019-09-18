Ground was broken on Monday to begin construction of the children’s expanded section of Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL.) Rick Burnham continues to work wonders as our volunteer contractor, securing special rates and volunteer labor where he can, to keep our “dream” project going! Concrete should be poured by the time you read this issue and building of walls for another expansion is begun!
Speaking of “dreams”, our CMPL Foundation exhibit, put together by Belinda Stockton and Linda Chamberlin, won a Blue Ribbon at the fair last weekend! Its title was in keeping with the theme of “Boots, Jeans, and Clearwater Dreams” with the depicted youngster in jeans, with his boots beside his stockinged feet, dreaming of an expanded library space for children like him. Thanks to Belinda and Linda!
Continuing with the theme of “Dreams,” it is the foundation members’ dream that there will be a big turnout of supporters to attend the next fundraiser for this new phase of library construction. Tickets are on sale or reservations may be called in for OKTOBERFEST, taking place on Sept. 28 and 29, at the High Country Inn. Seating is at 6 p.m. on Saturday the 28, and at p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Taking after Germany, which begins its celebration of OKTOBERFEST the latter part of September, foundation members hope to get a running start with its authentic offerings of a full German dinner, live music in the German tradition, and real German beer and wines, by the glass or by pitcher and bottle.
Dinner menu will consist of various meats, luding beef sauerbraten, roasted pork loin, brats and sauerkraut, and cabbage roll casserole, along with a full array of sides: mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet and sour red cabbage, warm German potato salad, plus vegetables, applesauce, rye bread, coffee or tea, and dessert. Dinner Tickets are $40, which includes a first beverage of beer or wine. A bar will be open on the front patio of the inn, also offering sodas and a selection of other drinks.
An auction will be held, and two main prizes are being offered which include getaways. One is a full package for four tickets to an Idaho Steelheads Hockey game, an overnight Bed and Breakfast stay at the Grove Hotel, and a $100 certificate for dinner at Bardenays, all in downtown Boise. This package is available through the generosity of two former Orofino Maniacs, Class of 1985, Eric Trapp and Edward Moore.
Another exciting package is an overnight stay at the Wildhorse Resort Casino and dinner for two, secured by Belonda Stockton of the foundation. There will also be several other great auction items to bid for, including art items and baskets. A full description of prizes will be featured in next week’s issue.
Please support our efforts to build a wonderful library section for our children and future generations of youngsters! Tickets are available at the library on Michigan Avenue, phone 208-476-7570. Foundation members also have tickets, or call Jo at the High Country Inn at 208-476-3411 to make reservations.
