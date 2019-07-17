Clearwater Historical Society announces its New Museum Grand Opening on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. each day.
Come see the new museum and enjoy a day of looking into the past. This was truly a community project. The community of Orofino should be proud of the completion and opening of its new museum.
Please come! Refreshments will be served.
