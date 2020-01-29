The Clearwater County Commissioners announce that all county roads will have load limits in effect, starting at midnight this Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The maximum gross vehicle weight allowable will be 30,000 pounds by Idaho Code #49-1005. There will be NO Exceptions to this limit.
For further information call the Clearwater County Road Department at 208-476-4813.
