Ted Brown (right), Clearwater County Road & Bridge Department Foreman, will retire this Friday, Feb. 28. He has worked for the Road & Bridge Department for 29 years. Shown with Brown is Clearwater County Commissioner John Smith.
featured
Clearwater County Road & Bridge Department Foreman Ted Brown to retire
Most Popular
Articles
- Injury vehicle crash
- Jake Haverkamp, 22, Lewiston
- Courthouse News for the week of February 19, 2020
- Idaho delegation announces Military Service Academy Days
- Marvin W. Watts, 75, Weippe
- Six day weather forecast for the week of February 26, 2020
- Harper to run for State House of Representatives
- Mary Jane Konkol, 83, Lewiston, formerly of Konkolville
- Clearwater Tribune's A Look Into The Past for the Month of February 2020
- First Buttercup of 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.