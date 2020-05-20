Clearwater County Recycling Center will no longer be collecting cardboard for recycling and will be removing all the “red box” drop offs located throughout the county.
Red boxes will be collected the first week of June. We will be posting a pickup date on each box a week before it is scheduled to be picked up.
Your cardboard can be disposed of in your regular waste containers or by bringing them to one of the transfer stations. (Cardboard is compostable if you are set up to do that.)
Also, as a reminder, the recycle center does not accept plastic or paper currently. We will keep you updated if anything changes.
Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our county clean and do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have.
