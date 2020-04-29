Clearwater County Commissioners, elected officials, and department heads met Monday, April 27, to discuss the opening of the Clearwater County offices. After reviewing the current situation in the county and surrounding areas it was determined that Clearwater County was in position to open its facilities while following social distancing and safe hygiene recommendations.
Beginning Monday, May 4, Clearwater County will open its offices for normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each department will prepare to best serve the public while maintaining safe social distancing recommendations.
They ask the public to be courteous and patient as they conduct business.They ask that you do not come to the county offices if you’re feeling sick.
They encourage you to call ahead to see if your business can be conducted over the phone. When in county buildings please maintain safe distances and be mindful of others that you are around.
The court system will be operating under additional restrictions and requirements, in accordance with the orders of the Idaho Supreme Court. If you have any questions about court operations, please call the Clerk of the Court at 208-476-5596. Please call before appearing in-person at the Courthouse for any matter pertaining to the courts.
During the upcoming weeks as businesses start to open up, they encourage all to use their best judgment when going out in public.
If you are sick or have a fever you should stay home. Practice good hand hygiene, cover your coughs and sneezes, and keep safe social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.