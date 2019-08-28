The 72nd annual Clearwater County Fair and Orofino Lumberjack Days will be held September 12–15 which is only fifteen days away.The big weekend event takes place in Orofino City Park with exhibits, activities, events and rides that are interesting, fun and can be very exciting. The theme for the activity-filled weekend is “Boots, Jeans and Clearwater Dreams”.
Fair books have been distributed throughout Clearwater County and Peck and are available at the Clearwater County Extension Office and many area businesses. Residents of Clearwater County and Peck are encouraged to enter exhibits on Thursday, Sept 12, for the judging and awarding of ribbons which takes place on Friday, Sept. 13.
The Exhibit Building will be filled with interesting and colorful booths decorated by businesses, organizations, schools, government agencies, and others with special interests and hobbies plus the interesting exhibits that have been entered for judging by the creative and talented residents of our area. If you would like to rent a booth in the Exhibit Building, please contact Cynthia Hedden at 208-476-3234 as soon as possible as there are a few booths still available.
The Fair Barn will be filled with 4-H and Open Class livestock entries including cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens and rabbits. 4-H members will be busy with livestock projects they have raised and trained for the fitting and showing and judging contests.
Did you paint a picture, make a quilt, sew a shirt, crochet a hat, knit a pair of socks, embroider or cross-stitch a picture, weave a mat, build a Legos castle, take an interesting photo, build something, grow tomatoes or potatoes, bake cookies or make candy, can garden vegetables, raise some egg-laying chickens, or have beautiful flowers you have grown and would like to enter in the fair? These are but a few of the items that can be entered for judging and will be enjoyed for viewing by many people who visit the Fair. It’s a time to be proud of what you can do and what you have done.
Information for entering exhibits for judging and listings of scheduled weekend events in both the Exhibit Building and Fair Barn can be found in the Fair Book.
Plan to spend several fun-filled days at the Clearwater County Fair and Orofino Lumberjack Days. And, don’t forget to bring a friend!
