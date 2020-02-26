Clearwater County will be conducting a Presidential Primary Consolidated Election on Tuesday, March 10, for the following purposes indicated below:
Pursuant to resolutions of the following school districts the following elections will be conducted for the purpose of voting upon the question and proposition for each district as follows:
Notice of Supplemental Levy Election for Joint School District 171
Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 171, Clearwater, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law, in the amount of $2,685,000 , each year for two years, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the two fiscal years beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees as adopted on Dec. 16, 2019?
Notice of Supplemental and Plant Facility Levy Elections for Kendrick Joint School District 283
Shall the Board of Trustees of Kendrick Joint School District No. 283, Latah, Nez Perce and Clearwater Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy as provided in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of $810,000 per year for two fiscal years beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District, all as provided in the Resolution of the Board of Trustees of Kendrick Joint School District No. 283 adopted on Dec. 18, 2019?
Precincts and locations
The election will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at which day the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following designated Clearwater County polling places:
Orofino Precinct #1, Mani-Yac Center, 300 Dunlap Rd., Orofino.
Orofino Precinct #2, VFW Building, 330 Michigan Avenue, Orofino.
Orofino Precinct #3, Clearwater County Coon Building, 2200 Michigan Avenue,
Orofino. Orofino Precinct #’s 4 & 5, Orofino National Guard Armory, 10210 Hwy. 12, Orofino.
Teakean Precinct #8, Cavendish Church, 12767 Cavendish Highway, Lenore.
Weippe Precinct #9, Weippe City Hall, 406 Main St., Weippe.
Ahsahka Precinct #11, Clearwater Fish Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Drive, Ahsahka.
Pierce Precinct #12, Pierce Community Center, 105 W. Carle St., Pierce.
Fraser Precinct #6, Greer Precinct #7, Headquarters Precinct #10, Elk River Precinct #13, and Grangemont Precinct #14 are Vote by Mail precincts, Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Ave. Orofino.
The last day for an application for a mail-in absentee ballot to be received by the County Clerk is March 6, 2020, by 5 p.m. In person absentee voting for this election is available through March 6, 2020, by 5 p.m., at the Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Ave, Orofino, Idaho.
The last day to return absentee ballots to the County Clerk’s Election Office is March 10, 2020, by 8 p.m. If you are in a Vote by Mail Precinct and you are not currently registered to vote, your Election Day registration and voting location is the Clearwater County Courthouse.
In accordance with the Help America Vote Act of 2002, each of the polling places is accessible to individuals with disabilities.
