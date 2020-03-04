The Clearwater Atomic Robotic Technicians competed in the State First Tech Challenge qualifier on Feb. 29, in Nampa, Idaho, on the Northwest Nazarene campus. Thirty-two teams competed with vitality and graciousness for the top honor of representing Idaho at the World Championship in Texas. Humans and droid allies worked together to create a structure that pushes into the skies to represent their alliance. As part of the mission, teams overcome obstacles that stand in the path to build a superstructure of the future, topping it off with a crown of achievement — a final capstone to symbolize their reach into the sky, and dreams of a hopeful future. The Clearwater Atomic Robotic Technicians earned ninth place.
FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) is way more than building robots. FTC teams (grades 7-12) are challenged to design, build, program, and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format.
We thank our sponsors that helped us reach the goal of competing. A big shout out to the Statewide Education Philanthropic Gift Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation, Dworshak Rec Committee, 4-H Leaders Council, VFW, IGA, Barneys, H&R Block, LCCU, Sartini Family, Larry Spence, P1FCU and all the others that helped with our fundraising efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.