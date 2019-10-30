The City of Orofino will pick up leaves from curbside starting Nov. 1. Pickup days will be TUESDAY and FRIDAY schedule permitting starting at 7 a.m. Please have your leaves in bags and tied shut. Place bags as close to the curb as possible without blocking parking or they will be left.
Bagged leaves should be limited to 60 pounds maximum weight. Bags exceeding 60 pounds weight will be left.
Please use strong enough bags to warrant the weight limit. If bags are not picked up after a whole week please call City Hall at (208) 476-4725.
Orofino City Code 8-1-19 states that it is unlawful for any person to sweep, place or leave any debris in or upon any street, sidewalk, or other public place within the corporate limits of the City.
